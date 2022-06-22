Gavi and Barcelona make further progress and edge closer to agreeing new contract

Gavi is a step away from signing a new contract with Barcelona according to Helena Condis but the deal isn’t quite done just yet. Gavi’s representative, Ivan de la Pena, has recently met with the club again and the final details are apparently being thrashed out.

Negotiations between the two parties have been dragging on for some time. Barcelona have already tied down the likes of Ansu Fati, Pedri and Ronald Araujo on long-term deals with massive release clauses. Gavi has always been the next in line, but negotiations have proven laboured. The length of the contract is one of the things still being discussed.

Gavi, 17, broke into Barcelona’s first team at the beginning of the 2021/22 season and quickly became a regular with both club and country, featuring regularly for Luis Enrique’s Spanish national team as well as Barcelona. Still so young, he’s an incredible talent who’s gone from strength to strength. And he doesn’t turn 18 until later this summer.