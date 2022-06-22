Fiorentina in talks with Real Madrid to sign Luka Jovic on season-long loan

Fiorentina are in talks with Real Madrid to sign Luka Jovic on a season-long loan according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian side want Madrid to cover at least 50% of the Serbian’s salary for the duration of the deal, which would be €3m each. Talks are currently ongoing.

Madrid have tied up the majority of their summer business – Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger have both been signed to strengthen the squad as they aim to prepare to defend both La Liga and the Champions League. More incomings are dependent on sales.

And players like Jovic are expected to be heading out the door. The striker, 24, joined Madrid in the summer of 2019 after impressing in the Bundesliga at Eintracht Frankfurt. But he has failed to replicate the form that earned him the move in the first place. After scoring 40 goals in 91 appearances for Eintracht he’s hit a measly three in 51 for Madrid.