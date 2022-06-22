Espanyol begin the Diego Martinez era with friendly against Montpellier

Espanyol will face Montpellier on Saturday, July 16th, at 18:30 according to Diario Sport. The match will take place at the Ciudad Deportiva Dani Jarque in Sant Adria. It will be the first chance for Espanyol fans to watch the recently appointed Diego Martinez in action.

Montpellier finished 13th in Ligue 1 last season and will be a good test for the Catalan side. The game comes 12 days into Espanyol’s pre-season, which is scheduled to begin on July fourth. They’ll undergo the usual physical and medical tests and prepare for their first game of the new La Liga season. Espanyol will then travel to Marbella for a training camp.

Espanyol finished 14th in La Liga last season, their first since earning promotion from Segunda as champions. They’ll hope to improve on that in 2022/23, and in Martinez they believe they have the man who can deliver change. He worked wonders while at Granada.