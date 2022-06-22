Chelsea interest complicating matters for Atletico Madrid right-back target

A significant number of things went wrong for Atletico Madrid last season, but few were was important as the absence of Kieran Trippier. Injured for parts of the first half of the season and then transferred to Newcastle United, without Trippier, Diego Simeone’s whole side was distorted.

Sime Vrsaljko was unable to deputise effectively and with his contract up this summer, it appears unlikely that Atletico Madrid will want to renew it.

That makes the position of right-back a priority for Los Colchoneros. One of the more exciting names amongst the numerous amounts that had been linked to Atleti was RC Lens’ Jonathan Clauss. Now a French international, Clauss confirmed that he was talking to Atletico Madrid at the beginning of June.

Yet since there has been no news and it appears there is a new player on the scene. According to Goal, in a story covered by Mundo Deportivo, Clauss and his representatives have been contacted by Chelsea with regards to a move.

As per the report, Clauss is a Chelsea fan and so should a fee be agreed with Lens, the likelihood is that he would elect for a move to London.

This will be a blow to Atletico Madrid, who have already lost out on Boubacar Kamara earlier this summer. One thing is for certain though, they will need to make some movement on the position. Neither Simeone nor Marcos Llorente would be content with moving the midfielder there again.