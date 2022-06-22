Chelsea better-placed to sign Jules Kounde despite noise around Barcelona

Jules Kounde is still on vacation, waiting for his future to be resolved. That’s according to Diario AS, who report that the Sevilla centre-back is ready to leave the Sanchez-Pizjuan this summer and the only unknown element is where his eventual destination will be.

The two major contenders are Barcelona and Chelsea and, of those two, it seems that the latter are better-placed to meet Sevilla’s financial demands. This is despite the fact that there has been much talk in recent times around Barcelona about Xavi Hernandez’s explicit desire to sign Kounde – Sevilla just see that as a tool to drive the price up more.

Sevilla are demanding between €60m and €65 for Kounde, a fee that Chelsea should have no issues meeting. Thomas Tuchel has made it clear to the club’s new owner, Todd Boehly, that the Frenchman is his number one target to strengthen the centre of his defence.