Bayern Munich insist they expect Robert Lewandowski to report for pre-season on July 12th

The Robert Lewandowski saga rumbles on. Bayern Munich’s latest position, according to Fabrizio Romano, is that the Polish striker’s contract is in place until the summer of 2023 and that they expect him to report for pre-season at Sabener Strabe on July 12th.

“Our position is clear – Robert has a contract until the summer of 2023,” Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic said. “New bid from Barcelona? I’m not thinking about that. I’m expecting to see Robert in training at Sabener Strabe on July 12th.”

That’s despite Barcelona’s clear interest in bringing him to Camp Nou and his explicit interest in going there. Lewandowski has been on the record as saying that he believes his time at Bayern is over and that the time has come for a new chapter. Barcelona are keen to land a top-class number nine and Lewandowski fits that bill absolutely perfectly.

Because Lewandowski is one of the finest marksmen in the European game. The Pole, who has scored 76 goals in 132 caps for his country, has won everything there is to win at Bayern and scored a remarkable 344 goals in 374 games for the Bavarian club. Just this last season he scored 50 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions for them.