Barcelona to revolutionise seating at Camp Nou following Eintracht Frankfurt debacle

Following a season of lower attendances, Barcelona are set to change the rules for their season-ticket holders ahead of next season.

Between restrictions on attendance, poor performances the dip in tourism and worries about the pandemic itself, Camp Nou was left emptier than usual last campaign for a number of reasons. That is something the club intends on changing next season, but the move is probably influenced most prominently by the invasion of Eintracht Frankfurt fans during their Europa League tie. An estimated 30,000 German fans managed to secure tickets for the match, causing widespread embarrassment for the club.

ᴀᴛᴇɴᴄɪᴏ́ɴ sᴏᴄɪᴏs ʏ sᴏᴄɪᴀs 🚨 A continuación resumimos las principales novedades para socios y socias vinculadas a los abonos y entradas para la temporada entrante, que ha explicado hoy Elena Fort, vicepresidenta institucional y portavoz del FC Barcelona. 👇 HILO 👇 pic.twitter.com/pF4gHF9ljx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) June 22, 2022

Today the Institutional Vice-President Elena Fort explained the changes in a press conference, which was then relayed on the club’s official website.

Key amongst them is the restarting of the ‘Seient Lliure’ [free seat] scheme, which allows fans to give up their tickets to others in advance of matches or alert the club that the ticket can be put on sale, with the profits shared between club and member.

However from next season, fans that do not attend, give up or vacate their seat for 10 games in a season will see their tickets go on sale automatically unless claimed. Those who do not do so for an entire season will lose their season ticket entirely.

They also announced that all tickets purchased will be digital and linked to a person’s name, while season-ticket holders can make their season ticket digital too.

The idea is that it will increase attendance and accountability, while those who attend 85% of games will receive bonuses and discounts.

Given the number of fans not using their season tickets at Camp Nou and especially the profiteering from Eintracht fans in April, it’s hard to argue against the measures being implemented.