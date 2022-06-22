Barcelona Femeni’s all-time top-scorer Jenni Hermoso leaves for Mexican side Pachuca

Barcelona Femeni’s all-time top goalscorer Jenni Hermoso has left the club to join Mexican side Pachuca. Hermoso, 32, enjoyed two spells at the Catalan club totalling seven years. Pachuca are based in the state of Hidalgo and compete in the Liga MX Femenil.

Hermoso won it all at Barcelona – she was a key part of a team that won five Primera Division titles, four Copa de la Reina titles, two Supercopa Femenina titles and, of course, the Champions League in 2020/21 when they beat Chelsea in the final in Gothenburg.

Born in Madrid, Hermoso began her career with Atletico Madrid in 2004 and spent the next six years with them. She then spent three seasons across the city with Rayo Vallecano before a year in Sweden with Tyreso FF. Next came her first spell with Barcelona, totalling four seasons, before a campaign with Paris Saint-Germain. She then spent another season with Atletico before returning to Barcelona again in 2019.