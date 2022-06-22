Athletic Club to appoint either Marcelo Bielsa or Ernesto Valverde depending on presidential elections

Ernesto Valverde will become the next coach of Athletic Club if Jon Uriarte or Ricardo Barakala win the club’s presidential elections this Friday according to Marca. Valverde has coached Athletic twice before but he hasn’t worked since leaving Barcelona in 2020.

At Camp Nou he worked with Ramon Planes, who’ll act as Athletic’s sporting director should Barkala win the elections. Barkala had also been in conversation with Mauricio Pochettino but his situation at Paris Saint-Germain is too complex. Inaki Arechabaleta, the other candidate, has confirmed that he’ll appoint Marcelo Bielsa should he win.

Valverde, 58, was born in Viandar de la Vera. A forward as a player, he retired in 1997 before beginning his coaching career in 2001 as an assistant at Athletic. He then took charge of Bilbao Athletic before taking the main role with the senior team at San Mames.

Since then Valverde has also worked with Espanyol, Olympiacos (twice), Villarreal and Valencia as well as a second stint with Athletic and a three-year period with Barcelona.