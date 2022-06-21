Zinedine Zidane will not manage Paris Saint-Germain – Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Zinedine Zidane had been linked with Paris Saint-Germain extensively since the end of the season, with Mauricio Pochettino’s days appearing numbered. He will not be their manager next season – you have the President’s word.

Speaking to Le Parisien in an interview covered by GFFN, CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi explained that Zidane was not their choice.

“I love Zidane, he was an amazing player, with incredible class,” Al-Khelaifi prefaced.

“Also an exceptional manager with three Champions League titles. But I will tell you one thing: we have never spoken with him, neither directly nor indirectly. Many clubs are interested in him, national teams as well, but we have never spoken to him.”

“When I say “we” I mean PSG. I am the president of PSG and I have never spoken to him.”

Previously to that, he had backed up reports that Nice manager Christophe Galtier would be their first choice, admitting they had not found an agreement.

“No, not yet. We have a shortlist of coaches, we’re in talks with Nice, it’s no secret. I hope we’ll reach an agreement soon but I respect Nice and their president [Jean-Pierre] Rivère, everyone is defending their own interests.”

That news will be a great relief to many a Madridista, for whom the image of Zidane directing Kylian Mbappe on the PSG touchline might have been too much.

If Galtier is appointed, it will mark a return to French coaching for the first time since 2016. Galtier is highly rated, although it may please some of PSG’s rivals in Europe that Zidane is not being appointed, given his prolific record in the Champions League.