The two reasons Alvaro Morata is unlikely to stay at Atletico Madrid this summer

Alvaro Morata’s two-year loan spell in Italy with Juventus has come to an end and the Spaniard is now back at Atletico Madrid and facing an uncertain future according to Marca. Morata left the Wanda Metropolitano back in 2020 after clashing with Diego Simeone and it’s thought to be difficult to repair their rather strained relationship.

And even if it was, Morata would still face tough competition back in the Spanish capital. Luis Suarez may be on his way out of Atletico but Morata will still have to complete with Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix, Matheus Cunha and Angel Correa for minutes up front.

This matter is complicated further by the fact that the World Cup in Qatar is around the corner. Morata will want to be playing week-in, week-out to earn a place in Luis Enrique’s squad for the trip to the Middle East. Another exit seems most likely – Juventus have still not definitively ruled out a reunion while Arsenal have also been credited with interest.