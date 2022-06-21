Sergio Ramos cycles through Los Angeles with his wife Pilar Rubio

Sergio Ramos is on vacation in Los Angeles with his wife, Pilar Rubio, and his children. The Andalusian centre-back is enjoyed his summer holidays before reporting for pre-season training with Paris Saint-Germain – it’s going to be an important year for him.

Because Ramos joined PSG last summer on a free transfer when his contract with Real Madrid expired and the Spanish club didn’t give him the terms he wanted. His arrival at the Parc des Princes was much-heralded but he failed to find the fitness to enable himself to show French football the qualities he displayed for so long at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ramos ended up making 13 appearances for PSG across all competitions, totalling just 843 minutes. They won Ligue 1 at a canter but, crucially, failed in the Champions League, knocked out at the last 16 by Madrid. Ramos will hope to help PSG challenge for the European Cup this season and try to earn a recall to the Spanish national team.