Samuel Umtiti working with Barcelona to secure successful exit this summer

Samuel Umtiti will leave Barcelona this summer according to Diario Sport. The French centre-back is facilitating his departure after being told in no uncertain terms that he will not have any more opportunities at Camp Nou. He’s now trying to find a new home.

Barcelona want to have Umtiti’s situation resolved before the beginning of pre-season and it seems likely he’ll either agree to a mutual termination or go out on loan. Several Turkish clubs have expressed an interest in the 28-year-old but it’s understood that his preference is to return to France with Lyon. Nice are also an option in Ligue 1.

Umtiti began his career with Lyon and broke into their first team in 2012. He enjoyed four seasons in his homeland before securing a move to Barcelona after Euro 2016, performing impressively for his first two seasons at the club and even helping France win the World Cup in Russia in 2018. Since then, however, he’s been blighted by never-ending injuries.