Roma and Internazionale ask Real Madrid about Nacho Fernandez’s availability

Nacho Fernandez proved an important player for Real Madrid during the glorious 2021/22 campaign that saw them lift La Liga and the Champions League. And it hasn’t gone unnoticed, either. Roma and Internazionale have asked about his availability this summer.

Nacho’s minutes will be reduced this coming campaign due to the arrival of Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea. This means that he’s been pushed back to fourth-choice centre-back behind David Alaba, Eder Militao and Rudiger. According to El Chiringuito de Jugones and Mundo Deportivo, Nacho isn’t thinking about leaving but has the summer to asses.

Nacho, 32, has spent his entire career at the Santiago Bernabeu. Born in Madrid, he joined the club’s youth system at eleven and graduated to Castilla at the age of 19. He earned his first team debut two years later and has since played 275 games for the club. He’s been part of the team that lifted five Champions Leagues.