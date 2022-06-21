PSV Eindhoven keen to bring Luuk de Jong back to the Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven are keen to bring Luuk de Jong back to the Netherlands according to Diario Sport. De Jong left the Dutch club in the summer of 2019 to join Sevilla and played there for two years before joining Barcelona last summer on loan for a campaign.

De Jong has now returned to the Sanchez-Pizjuan and has a year left on his contract there. It’s thought that Sevilla are keen to sell the frontman this summer to avoid the prospect of losing him on a free transfer in the summer of 2023, when his deal expires. And Ruud van Nistelrooy, PSV’s coach, has explicitly declared his interest in the player.

De Jong spent five years with PSV previously, between 2014 and 2019. He contributed 112 goals in 204 matches for the Dutch club during that time as well as 46 assists. He is still highly respected in the Netherlands and would be a major coup for PSV.