PSG President calls La Liga a dead league and claps back at Javier Tebas

President of La Liga Javier Tebas has not held back when talking about Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks and on Tuesday night, he got some of his own medicine. In an interview with Marca, PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi essentially told him to mind his own business.

Since the contract renewal of Kylian Mbappe, Tebas has been highly critical of PSG and Manchester City, protesting their funding of the clubs. Last week a statement was released on the official La Liga website explaining that a formal complaint would be made to UEFA about the French champions for repeated breaches of Financial Fair Play.

Al-Khelaifi responded with a reply.

“Tebas? I don’t know him. Let him worry about his championship, because it’s a bit dead and he should stop lecturing [people].”

Asked whether he was worried about the complaint being put in, Al-Khelaifi dismissed anything of the sort.

“Who is Tebas? I don’t know him. Our style is to not to get into the affairs of other clubs, other leagues or federations, it’s not our style. But I’m not going to accept other people giving us lectures.”

“I don’t care what is said, truthfully, people have been speaking about this for years now. We have a footballing project to construct and we are going to forge ahead.”

The debate on the financing is football is a long and treacherous one, but there is an argument to say that it has come too late. Given the number of dubiously funded institutions that have been allowed into football across the board, it would be very difficult for the genie to be put back in the bottle with regards to regulation.