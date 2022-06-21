Paris Saint-Germain edge closer to appointing Christophe Galtier rather than Zinedine Zidane

Paris Saint-Germain are edging closer to appointing Christophe Galtier as their new coach according to Fabrizio Romano after Zinedine Zidane proved to be a non-starter. Galtier has been Luis Campos’ preference since day one and while some details are still being thrashed out a deal is close to being agreed. Nice will be due €10m in compensation.

It’s set to be a summer of change at the Parc des Princes. Mauricio Pochettino has long seemed to be a dead man walking and the only real question was who was going to come in and relieve him of his duties. It’s now emerged that will be Galtier rather than Zidane.

Galtier, born and raised in Marseille, began his coaching career with Saint-Etienne in 2009 and spent the next eight seasons at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, leading them to glory in the Coupe de la Ligue in 2012/13. He then joined Lille, famously engineering the team that pipped PSG to the Ligue 1 title in 2020/21. He joined Nice the following close-season.