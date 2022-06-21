Ousmane Dembele yet to communicate a decision to Barcelona about his future

Ousmane Dembele’s future is still up in the air. Barcelona have for a long time been preparing for life without the Frenchman but the truth of the matter, according to Diario Sport, is that he and his entourage have not yet communicated a decision to the club.

It’s understood Dembele has not given the all-clear to Chelsea because Xavi Hernandez has asked Barcelona to make one last effort to try and get him to agree to a new contract at Camp Nou. Chelsea are beginning to grow tired of this attitude and have already began to cast their eye to other available options in the transfer market.

Dembele hopes to make a final decision next week and Barcelona are growing optimistic due to his inability to reach an agreement with another club. Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have all spoken with Dembele’s people but nothing has come of it.