Marseille weighing up loan move for Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil

Marseille are exploring the possibility of signing Bryan Gil on loan from Tottenham Hotspur according to Fabrizio Romano. The Andalusian winger is definitely of interest to the French club but a deal isn’t close – it depends on what conditions Tottenham attach to the move.

Gil has endured a trying couple of seasons. Hailing from Barbate in Cadiz, the now-21-year-old joined Sevilla at the age of eleven and broke into Sevilla B six years later. After a season with the subsidiary he stepped up to the first team at the Sanchez-Pizjuan but failed to make the grade. He spent the second half of that season on loan at Leganes.

And then he spent the entirety of the next in the Basque Country with Eibar, impressing to such an extent that he joined Tottenham the following summer. He failed to impose himself in London, however, and spent the second half of last season on loan at Valencia.