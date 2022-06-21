Marco Asensio and Dani Ceballos face uncertain futures at Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s most important transfer business has already been done. Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger have both been brought to the Spanish capital and now attention has turned to securing the outgoings of the club’s deadwood according to Marca.

Two players with question marks over their heads are Marco Asensio and Dani Ceballos. Both are about to enter the final year of their contracts at the Santiago Bernabeu and neither have been offered an extension. Both are keen to earn more minutes to force themselves into La Roja’s squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

And both know that’s going to be difficult to secure at Madrid this coming season. For that reason, both players are currently fielding offers from across Europe. Madrid’s position is clear – they value both and see them as useful squad members. But the problem is if either aspire to be more than that in 2022/23.