Manchester United still pushing to sign Frenkie de Jong as talks enter crucial stage

Manchester United are still pushing to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona according to Fabrizio Romano. A new bid is yet to be submitted but a fresh proposal is in the pipeline. Talks between the two clubs are at a key stage – Frenkie is United’s number one priority.

United want to reunite De Jong with Erik ten Hag, who coached him at Ajax. That team was something else, stunning Europe by making the semi-final of the Champions League in 2018/19 only to lose to Tottenham Hotspur. It was on the back of that season that De Jong earned a dream big-money move to Barcelona the following summer.

But things haven’t worked out for the Dutch midfielder at Camp Nou. De Jong has made 138 appearances for Barcelona, contributing 12 goals and 17 assists, but he’s failed to find his correct place in their midfield – a fresh start, truthfully, would make a lot of sense.