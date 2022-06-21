Lionel Messi enjoys vacation in Ibiza with his family and Cesc Fabregas

Lionel Messi is enjoying a vacation with his family in Ibiza. The Paris Saint-Germain forward is there with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and his three children, as well as friend and former Barcelona teammate Cesc Fabregas and his wife Daniela Semaan.

Messi will be reflecting on an interesting season as he enjoys everything the Balearic Islands have to offer him with his family and friends. The Argentine departed Barcelona on a free transfer last summer to join PSG and enjoyed a mixed campaign in France. He helped them win Ligue 1 at a canter but crucially fell short in the Champions League.

Messi will hope to rediscover his best form in 2022/23, with particular emphasis placed upon the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar. Messi will lead his beloved Argentine national team to the Middle East as champions of the Copa America and they will be giving everything they have to try and win it for the first time since Diego Maradona in 1986.