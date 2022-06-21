Las Palmas starlet and Barcelona and Real Betis target Alberto Moleiro sends message

Las Palmas starlet Alberto Moleiro is working hard this off-season. The 18-year-old has posted a picture of himself training beneath a Spanish sun to prepare for this coming season with emojis indicating that our beloved football is edging closer to returning.

And where Moleiro will be beginning the 2022/23 campaign is up in the air. Barcelona and Real Betis have been credited with an interest in his services and given Las Palmas failed to earn promotion to Primera from Segunda the chances of him departing for pastures new – and following in Pedri’s footsteps – have increased.

A diminutive attacking midfielder, Moleiro began his career with Sobradillo before joining Las Palmas’ youth system in 2018 at the age of 15. He made his debut for the first team last year and has since made 38 appearances for the club from the Canary Islands, contributing three goals and an assist. His contract expires in the summer of 2023.