Hector Bellerin ready to take massive pay-cut to force through return to Real Betis

Hector Bellerin is determined to leave Arsenal and return to Real Betis this summer according to Diario AS and he’s willing to take a significant salary cut to make it happen. Bellerin currently earns €6m gross per season at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spaniard spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Betis from Arsenal and enjoyed an excellent campaign, proving an important part of the team that finished fifth in La Liga and won the Copa del Rey. Arsenal are open to allowing him leave on a permanent deal this close-season but they won’t allow him to do so for nothing in return.

Interest from Italy has been reported, with Fiorentina and Roma both credited as potential destinations for the right-back. They’re also ready to pay more money than Betis to secure his transfer but Bellerin has his heart set on returning to Betis, the club he supported as a child.