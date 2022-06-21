Getafe confirm first summer signing from Real Sociedad

Getafe have taken their first step in the transfer market this season by bringing in Cristian ‘Portu‘ Portugues Manzanera from Real Sociedad. The move was made official by Getafe on Tuesday, with their loan deal including an optional buy clause.

Although they didn’t reveal the fee for making the deal permanent, Mundo Deportivo reported it as being €3.5m in total. Portu joined Real Sociedad three seasons ago from Girona for a fee of €10m and initially impressed, but found himself struggling in front of goal last season, scoring just once.

It adds another hard-working if not prolific forward to Quique Sanchez Flores’ arsenal. Although Portu has a good chance of adding something to the line-up, namely his incessant movement off the ball, Getafe would be wise not to rely so heavily on Enes Unal next season. The Turkish striker enjoyed a breakout season last year, scoring 16 times in La Liga, but will likely need more help if Getafe are to be more comfortable next campaign.

Real Sociedad have already brought in French starlet Mohamed-Ali Cho from Angers, who will likely be asked to replicate Portu’s contribution next season.