Francisco Trincao wants to leave Barcelona and push through move to Sporting Club de Portugal

Francisco Trincao’s days as a Barcelona player appear to be numbered according to Record as carried by Diario AS. The Portuguese has returned after a season on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers but is keen on a move to Sporting Club de Portugal.

The 22-year-old likes the idea of returning to his native land despite having other offers on the table and Barcelona are open to the idea of facilitating his departure. If he does leave it will be having played just 1,309 minutes for the club spread over 42 games, with his contribution standing at three goals and two assists during that time.

Trincao, born and raised in Viana do Castelo, broke into Braga’s first team in 2018 and was signed by Barcelona after two years. In Sporting he joins a club that won the Liga NOS title in 2020/21 but finished a disappointing second last season behind Porto. Ruben Amorim, Sporting’s current coach, is also the man who brought Trincao through at Braga.