Fabian Ruiz’s future in doubt after Spaniard rejects Napoli’s latest contract offer

Fabian Ruiz’s future is up in the air. The Spaniard has rejected Napoli’s latest contract offer but the Italian club are refusing to entertain offers of less than €30m for him. His current deal runs to summer 2023 and Football Italia report he wants to return to Spain.

But no offer has arrived from La Liga for the former Real Betis man as things stand. It seems more likely that if Ruiz is to leave Serie A it would be for the Premier League – Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Newcastle United have all been credited with interest in the 26-year-old midfielder who arrived in Naples in 2018.

Ruiz, a Spanish international, is at loggerheads with Napoli. They’re willing to freeze him out for the first part of the 2022/23 season if he refuses to sign a new contract or leave as soon as the first good offer arrives despite his importance to the team last season – Ruiz contributed seven goals and four assists in 32 Serie A matches.