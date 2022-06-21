Experienced Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel set to join Atletico Madrid on a free transfer

Axel Witsel is set to sign with Atletico Madrid on a one-year contract according to Fabrizio Romano. The Belgian midfielder had also been in talks with Marseille but has decided to come to La Liga and join up with Diego Simeone’s side from the Wanda Metropolitano.

Witsel, 33, becomes a free agent at the end of June. He broke into Standard Liege’s first team in 2006 and spent five years in Belgium before securing a move to Portugal with Benfica. After a year in Lisbon he was off to Russia to join Zenit St. Petersburg, eventually spending five seasons there. He then spent a year in China with Tianjin Quanjian.

Witsel returned to Europe with Borussia Dortmund after that, in 2018, and has been in the Bundesliga ever since. A Belgian international with 124 caps to his name, Witsel played 40 games across all competitions last season totalling 2,693 minutes. He scored two goals. Atletico will hope he adds significant strength and experience to their midfield.