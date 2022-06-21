Edinson Cavani offers himself to Madrid team in bid for minutes ahead of World Cup

The attraction of a home in Madrid is clearly a strong pull. Although the rumours were later denied by Gareth Bale, Getafe President certainly seemed to believe that he had been offered the Welshman. The next intriguing story regarding a Madrid-based transfer involves Edinson Cavani.

Although he was linked with Atletico Madrid during the winter window, Marca say that the Uruguayan striker offered himself to Rayo Vallecano. Los Franjirrojos could form a strike partnership of Colombian forward Radamel Falcao and Uruguayan star Cavani, which would have many salivating at Vallecas. The pair ranks amongst the finest forwards of the last decade.

However that deal has progressed no further, as per the report. The former Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain forward is currently asking for €4m salary, which puts him out of Rayo’s reach as it stands.

Although it may well delight neutrals, the chances of it happening seem slim, certainly unless he drops his financial pretensions. Recently he was also linked with the La Liga teams competing in Europe outside of the top four, which may represent a more natural fit. In particular, Real Sociedad would benefit from a reliable goalscorer in their squad.