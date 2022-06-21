Diego Godin to make first appearance in Argentine football after leaving Brazil

Atletico Madrid legend Diego Godin has endured a difficult time of it since leaving Madrid. Departing for Inter in 2019, he struggled to reach his previous levels and quickly left for Cagliari, before landing in Brazil with Atletico Mineiro in January of this year.

After just five months and 8 appearances, the Uruguayan central defender has decided to move on once more after another tricky spell. On Monday it was announced that he had rescinded his contract with Atletico Mineiro and just a day later, a new deal was confirmed with Velez Sarsfield in Argentina, as per Marca.

Manager Alexander Medina is said to be a good friend of Godin’s and brings him into the squad with 5 months remaining until the World Cup. Godin has been capped 159 times by his country but at the age of 36, will need to demonstrate his fitness and form to Uruguay manager Diego Alonso.

Suited to defending in a deep line, especially with his advancing years, the prospect of displacing Sebastian Coates, Ronald Araujo or Jose Maria Gimenez seems slim at this point. He may well make it into the squad for his savvy and experience though.