Celta to travel to Mexico for the first time ever to face Pumas in pre-season friendly

Celta will travel to Mexico for the first time in the club’s history to play a friendly with Pumas this summer according to Mundo Deportivo. Carlos Mourino, the man in charge of the Galician club, has business connections in the Latin American country and has spoken previously about the need for Celta to try to build strong links across the Atlantic Ocean.

The match will be played on July 13th at the UNAM University Olympic Stadium and will serve as the first leg of an international pre-season tour. Eduardo Coudet’s men will then travel north to the United States and then back home to Europe to nearby Portugal. They’ll face MLS outfit San Jose Earthquakes in the US and Braga in Portugal.

Pumas, formally known as Club Universidad Nacional, finished eleventh in the Clausura of the Liga MX last season. They’ve won the Mexican Primera Division seven times in their history. Celta finished eleventh in La Liga last season and have never won the league.