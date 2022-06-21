Barcelona unable to move for Bernardo Silva until Frenkie de Jong’s future is resolved

Barcelona are still not in direct talks with Manchester City over the transfer of Bernardo Silva according to Fabrizio Romano. Their move for the Portuguese is understood to depend on whether or not Manchester United agree a deal to sign Frenkie de Jong.

Bernardo Silva was one of the main names discussed in a meeting between Jorge Mendes and Joan Laporta a few days ago about potential transfer targets – it’s understood that Xavi Hernandez is a huge admirer of the playmaker. Bernardo Silva would be open to leaving for La Liga but he won’t come cheap – City are going to demand €85/90m for him.

Bernardo Silva, 27, was born in Lisbon and came through the youth system at Benfica. He failed to make much of a dent at his hometown club, however, with his breakthrough coming at Monaco. He left them for Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City in 2017 and has since become one of Europe’s finest midfielders. He’s earned 70 caps for Portugal.