Uli Hoeness reveals Bayern Munich are planning for next season with Robert Lewandowski in the team

Bayern Munich have issued a hands-off warning for Barcelona regarding Robert Lewandowski. The German club have confirmed that they are planning for next season with the Polish striker as part of their squad despite his desire to leave for pastures new.

That’s according to Uli Hoeness, a former player and former president at the Allianz Arena. He said that he believes the situation will soon de-escalate and Lewandowski will see out the final year of his contract at Bayern. Then he can decide whether to leave the club on a free transfer or renew his contract and stay with the Bundesliga giants.

“Intensive work is being done on the team,” Hoeness told Sport1 as carried by Marca. “If everything that was presented to me last week works out, next year we will have an attractive team with Lewandowski in it. Things haven’t gone exactly the way he and his agent wanted. That’s why they got angry.

“I would advise everyone involved to be objective and not let the situation escalate. The sun will shine again on Lewandowski and Bayern. If you don’t have an alternative you think can replace him, something that seems difficult at this moment, I would recommend that they keep him for another year. Then we will see if he leaves for free or renews.”

Barcelona remain determined to sign Lewandowski this close-season and the player himself seems desperate to trade life in Bavaria for La Liga. The Pole turns 34 in August and is said to covet one final challenge in a spectacular career. Lewandowski has won everything there is to win at Bayern and scored 344 goals in 374 games for the club.