The reason Mauricio Pochettino still hasn’t officially left Paris Saint-Germain revealed

Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from Paris Saint-Germain still hasn’t been confirmed according to Diario AS. The issue, it seems, lies in his compensation. The agreed fee had been €20m – PSG want to reduce this but it seems the Argentine isn’t willing to do so.

That’s significantly more than Pochettino earned the last time he was fired. On that occasion, when he parted ways with Tottenham Hotspur back in 2019, he earned €14.6m. Despite the dispute, however, it’s taken for granted that Pochettino will eventually depart the Parc des Princes for pastures new. The chosen successor is Nice’s Christophe Galtier.

PSG’s dream has always been to bring Zinedine Zidane to the French capital but the man from Marseille has spurned their advances. His sights are set on a posting with the French national team – he wants to take over from Didier Deschamps after the World Cup in Qatar. But Galtier is a highly-respected coach in his own right and is an interesting call.