Samuel Umtiti connected with shock move to newly-promoted Girona

Samuel Umtiti has been connected with Girona this summer. They have just secured promotion from Segunda to Primera and Pere Guardiola, president of the club’s Board of Directors, refused to rule the move out when asked by Cadena SER as carried by Marca.

Barcelona have wanted to get rid of the injury-prone footballer for some time but it’s proven a highly difficult task. Few clubs are willing to take a risk on the Frenchman given his astronomically high wages and recurring knee problems, although an agreement Umtiti reached with the club back in January to reduce his wages does make things easier.

But so far there is no clear solution regarding the question of his future. Several Ligue 1 clubs have expressed an interest in him and spoken with his representatives but no agreement was reached. Umtiti would like to have a new team in place by July fourth, which is when Barcelona begin pre-season training. Could it be newly-promoted Girona?