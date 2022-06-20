Ruud van Nistelrooy wants Luuk de Jong back at PSV

Luuk de Jong could be offered the chance to return to former club PSV Eindhoven this summer.

The Dutch international is into the final year of his Sevilla contract after Barcelona opted against activating their purchase clause on him.

De Jong joined the Catalans on loan at the start of 2021/22 and he netted six La Liga goals in 21 appearances.

According to previous reports from Marca, Sevilla are keen on offloading the 31-year-old, with Mexican club Toluca already seeing a €5m bid rejected.

As per reports from Diario AS, new PSV head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy wants to bring de Jong back to the Netherlands in the coming weeks.

However, the main stumbling block is Sevilla’s €6m asking price, with PSV unwilling to pay that, due to his contract situation in Andalucia.

PSV saw the best of de Jong, with three of his five seasons, between 2014 and 2019, featuring 20+ league goals, with a total of 112 goals in 204 appearances for the Dutch giants.