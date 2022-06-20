Rodrygo Goes tipped for Brazil No.10 slot by Neymar

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes will be Brazil’s future star man according to Paris Saint-Germain hitman Neymar.

Both players are expected to be included in Tite’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year with rumours growing over Neymar’s future with the national team.

The former Barcelona attacker will share captaincy duties with other senior players at the tournament, as he chases a personal record with the Samba Boys.

The 30-year-old currently has 74 international goals, just three behind record holder Pele, and he could overtake his idol before the end of 2022.

Rodrygo hinted the subject of Neymar’s international retirement has come up in their conversations and the Los Blancos striker could be the ideal option to replace him in the coming years.

“Ney told me – ‘I’m leaving the national team, number 10 is yours'”, as per reports from Marca.

“I didn’t know what to say to him. I was embarrassed, I laughed, and couldn’t express myself properly. ”

Despite Neymar’s confidence of Rodrygo being able to cope with the pressure of the iconic jersey – worn by himself, Pele, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho – Premier League duo Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus could rival him for it.