Real Madrid officially present Antonio Rudiger after signing him from Chelsea

Real Madrid have officially presented Antonio Rudiger after signing him on a free transfer from Chelsea. The German centre-back performed his medical at Valdebebas earlier in the afternoon before being presented to the world’s media by president Florentino Perez.

Rudiger is a stellar acquisition. The 29-year-old defender was a key part of a Chelsea team that won everything there is to win aside from the Premier League – he won the FA Cup, the Champions League, the Europa League, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge. He has earned 53 caps for Germany.

“Thank you very much for having me and my family here,” Rudiger said. “It’s a very special day for all of us, but especially for me. First of all I would like to give thanks to my parents. Because without them I wouldn’t be here. The unconditional support they have given me has been very important throughout my whole life.

“I would also like to thank the president of Real Madrid for giving me the chance to play for this big club. I would also like to thank the board for giving me the chance. I’m going to give everything for this club and try to help it win as many trophies as possible.”

Madrid won both La Liga and the Champions League this season just gone. They finished 13 points ahead of Barcelona in the former while went on one of the all-time great runs in the latter to eventually win the trophy in Paris – they knocked out Paris Saint-Germain, Rudiger’s Chelsea, Manchester City and then Liverpool to claim their 14th European Cup.