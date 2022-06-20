Real Madrid expect Vinicius Junior to sign new contract in the coming days

Real Madrid expect to lock down Vinicius Junior with a new contract in the coming days according to Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian forward will sign a deal that takes him through to the summer of 2027 – one more season than expected. Vinicius had wanted a deal that took him through to 2026 but Florentino Perez asked him personally for 2027.

Vinicius has been key to everything good at the Santiago Bernabeu this season. He’s formed a superb relationship with Karim Benzema that’s struck fear into the hearts of everyone in Europe. Vinicius contributed 22 goals and 20 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions in 2021/22 as Madrid won both La Liga and the Champions League.

Vinicius, a 21-year-old Brazilian international with 14 caps and a goal to his name, was born in Rio de Janeiro and began his career with local club Flamengo. He joined Madrid in 2018, initially playing for Castilla before earning promotion to the first-team setup at the Santiago Bernabeu. This past season he’s gone supersonic and become truly world-class.