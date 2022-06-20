Real Betis prepare to challenge Barcelona for the signing of Las Palmas teenager Alberto Moleiro

Las Palmas are rubbing their hands together according to Diario AS. Because they have 18-year-old attacking midfielder Alberto Moleiro on their books, a player who has shone in Segunda this season and has attracted the interest of Barcelona and Real Betis.

The former are keen to repeat the formula that worked so well for them with Pedri – sign Moleiro now but keep him in the Canary Islands for another season. Betis, however, are scarred by what happened with Pedri. They had the opportunity to sign him in the summer of 2019, before Barcelona, for €5m. He’s now worth between €120m and €150m.

Whether Betis want to bring Moleiro to the Benito Villamarin now or wait a season like Barcelona is unknown, although an immediate pathway into the first-team would serve as a competitive advantage. Moleiro, born in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, broke into Las Palmas’ first team at the beginning of last season. He played 38 games across all competitions.