Pep Guardiola opens the door to Barcelona’s move for Bernardo Silva

Barcelona are interested in signing Bernardo Silva from Manchester City. The Portuguese international is desired by Xavi Hernandez but his acquisition depends on whether or not Barcelona sell Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United for a considerable fee this summer.

Pep Guardiola has now commented on the rumours, asserting that while he believes Bernardo will stay at the Etihad Stadium this summer he doesn’t believe in keeping players against their will. That level-headedness has always been the Catalan’s policy.

“As of today, I think Bernardo will continue at Manchester City next season,” Guardiola said. “But as I have always said, I don’t like to keep players that are unhappy.”

Bernardo, 27, was born in Lisbon and has earned 70 caps for the Portuguese national team, scoring eight goals. He began his career with Benfica but joined City from Monaco in the summer of 2017. Since then he has become a key part of Guardiola’s all-conquering City side, contributing 48 goals and 51 assists in 251 appearances for them.

City won the Premier League for the fourth time in five seasons last term but fell short in the Champions League. Real Madrid knocked them out in a highly dramatic semi-final.