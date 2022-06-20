Paris Saint-Germain tried to get Vinicius Junior to run down his contract with Real Madrid

Florentino Perez admitted during a recent interview that Vinicius Junior has been the subject of interest from other clubs but that his priority is to stay at Real Madrid. That’s according to Marca, who have revealed that the club that showed the most interest in the 21-year-old Brazilian forward was none other than Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG registered their interest in the player initially in November of 2021, asking Vinicius to not renew with Madrid and leave his contract run out. They then said that if he joined PSG he would earn a wage of €40m per season, a sum that would be 12 times his current salary and four times the salary he will earn in his soon-to-be signed new contract.

The French club weren’t the only suitors. Also in the picture were Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, although all were given swift rejections. Vinicius is expected to imminently put pen-to-paper and sign a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu – it is expected to run until either 2026 or 2027. If it’s the former he’ll earn €10m per season but if it’s the latter he’ll earn €12m – Madrid initially wanted him to sign until 2028.