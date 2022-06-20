Milan emerge as the most likely destination for Real Madrid veteran Marcelo

Marcelo will leave Real Madrid when his contract with the Spanish club expires at the end of this month. Where the veteran Brazilian left-back goes next, however, is not quite as certain. The most concrete offer on the table, according to Diario AS, is from Milan.

The Serie A champions have offered Marcelo €3m per season. He earned €6m per season at the Santiago Bernabeu, however, and it’s thought he’s not convinced he should have to halve his salary when moving to pastures new. Milan are still interested in him, however, and will make another attempt to bring him to San Siro. Marseille are also in the picture.

Marcelo, 34, was born in Rio de Janeiro and joined Madrid in 2007. Since then he’s won everything there is to win in the game and become one of the greatest players in the club’s history. But last season he played just 807 minutes across all competitions.