Manchester United set for pivotal week in pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong remains Manchester United’s top target this summer transfer window according to Fabrizio Romano’s Caught Offside column. This is expected to be an important week in their pursuit of the Barcelona midfielder after their initial bid of €60m plus €10m in add-ons was turned down.

United will press for his signature again as Erik ten Hag wants the Dutchman at all costs. He believes he will be the man to kick-start his project at Old Trafford. The lack of progress United have made in their pursuit of De Jong has frustrated their fans, however, especially when paired with how swiftly Manchester City and Liverpool have moved.

De Jong joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 after starring for Ten Hag’s Ajax side that stunned Europe by making it to the semi-final of the Champions League. Since then he has played 138 games for them, contributing 12 goals and 17 assists, but failed in truth to replicate the form that earned him the move in the first place.