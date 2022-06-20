Luis Enrique wants to remain in charge of La Roja after the Qatar World Cup

Luis Enrique’s plan had been to coach La Roja until the culmination of the upcoming World Cup in Qatar but that plan has changed according to Cadena SER and Diario Sport. The Asturian has instead asked the RFEF to extend their relationship until summer of 2023.

Luis Enrique wants to steer the Spanish national team through the final phase of the Nations League, a competition they have every chance of making. They made the final of the previous edition only to lose the final to France in Milan. That would also help Luis Enrique find an attractive club position ahead of the beginning of the 2023/24 season.

This news is troubling to Luis Enrique’s proposed successors, including Marcelino Garcia Toral. He doesn’t have a position for the new season having just left Athletic Club. It’s thought, however, that the likelihood of Luis Enrique’s wish being fulfilled is dependent on how well his Spanish side performs in the Middle East later this year.