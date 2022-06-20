Jules Kounde’s priority this summer is to leave Sevilla for Barcelona

Barcelona and Sevilla have not yet opened formal negotiations over the transfer of Jules Kounde according to Mundo Deportivo. But the two clubs are talking and it’s understood that Sevilla won’t stand in the way of Kounde securing his move to an elite club after two summers of turning down offers for him. But they need the deal to work for them, too.

Kounde’s first-choice is Barcelona despite longstanding interest from Chelsea. Barcelona are waiting to complete their sale of 10% of their television rights before June 30th before mounting an offensive in earnest and bringing Xavi Hernandez his number-one target at centre-back. The Frenchman is just 23 years of age and has enormous potential.

Kounde joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in the summer of 2019 and has since become the one of the finest centre-backs in European football. He formed a tight partnership with Diego Carlos at the heart of Sevilla’s defence and has since become a full French international. If Barcelona sign him they’re signing a centre-back for the next ten years.