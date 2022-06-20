Clement Lenglet ready to leave Barcelona for pastures new this summer

Clement Lenglet looks set to leave Barcelona this summer according to Mundo Deportivo. The French centre-back, who’s just turned 27, knows that he’s not a part of Xavi Hernandez’s squad for the 2022/23 campaign and looks like he’s about the leave the club he joined from Sevilla in 2018 despite having four years left to run on his contract.

Lenglet could have left during the January transfer window but didn’t want to – neither he nor his partner were willing to depart Camp Nou in the middle of the season with a child that was only a few months old. But now things are different – Lenglet will meet with his agent toward the end of this week to assess the proposals they have on the table.

Lenglet is keen to earn first team football after spending much of the last few seasons sidelined. He still harbours ambitions of making it into Didier Deschamps’ squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. At the moment it appears likely that Marseille and Tottenham Hotspur are best-placed.