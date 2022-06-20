Cesc Fabregas reveals three transfer offers

Former Spanish international Cesc Fabregas has confirmed he is considering a string of offers for 2022/23.

The veteran midfielder will leave AS Monaco when his contract expires next month after four seasons in French football for the 35-year-old.

Fabregas did not give details on the potential next step of his career but he did hint at former coaches offering him a chance to extend his career.

“My contract expires in June and I’m looking for a fresh start”, as per an interview with SoFoot, reported via Diario AS.

“I need to start somewhere new. I’ve had two or three calls in the last few days from former coaches asking what I want to do, if I want to join them this summer as a coach.

“But this season has been so bad that I can’t end like this. Not after building this career.

“I want to keep playing. I’m grateful for the career I’ve had, but I don’t feel like it’s over. I want to have fun.”

Fabregas has enjoyed a stellar career for both club and country spread across two decades and three countries.

After opting to leave the La Masia academy for Arsenal in 2003, he became a club legend in North London, with over 300 appearances for the Gunners.

He returned to Barcelona in 2011, with a La Liga title to his name, either side of winning a World Cup and two European titles with La Roja.

A return to England with Chelsea in 2014 triggered another successful period, with two Premier League titles, before joining AS Monaco in 2019.

His comments indicate a determination to stay in Europe in the coming months with the possibility of a return to Spain for next season.