Barcelona set for cash boost if Ilaix Moriba joins Ajax

Barcelona will receive a cash injection if RB Leipzig midfielder Iliax Moriba joins Ajax this summer.

Moriba has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bundesliga side after an indifferent spell in Germany in the last 12 months.

The Guinean international was tipped for a major impact at the Camp Nou after rising through the La Masia ranks from 2010 to 2019.

However, despite making his La Liga debut for the club in 2021, a contractual dispute led to his eventual exit less than six months later.

After struggling to make an impact, he was loaned to Valencia in January, but Los Che opted against making a permanent move for him.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Ajax are considering a move for the 19-year-old, to replace Bayern Munich bound Ryan Gravenberch.

Ronald Koeman’s former La Blaugrana assistant Alfred Schreuder is in charge in Amsterdam and he wants a reunion with Moriba.

If a €22m deal can be wrapped up, Barcelona are due €2.2m, as per the terms of their 10% sell on clause with RB Leipzig.