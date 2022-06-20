Barcelona facing competition from three Premier League clubs for Raphinha

Raphinha’s future is still very much in the air according to Fabrizio Romano. Barcelona have agreed personal terms with the Brazilian but are struggling to get a deal done with Leeds United, his club. Arsenal are negotiating with Leeds while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have also both been in touch. The fee could be between €65m and €75m.

Barcelona’s problem is dual – their financial situation makes the idea of paying such a fee for the 25-year-old difficult and they’re also hampered by the uncertainty surrounding Ousmane Dembele’s future. The Frenchman’s contract at Camp Nou expires at the end of June but there’s no clarity as to whether he’s going to renew or leave for pastures new.

Born in Porto Alegre, Raphinha began his career with Avai before leaving for Portugal and Vitoria Guimaraes in 2015. Three years later he joined Lisbon outfit Sporting Club de Portugal and a season into his time at the Jose Alvalade he was Rennes-bound. After a single season in France he joined Leeds – he’s become a full Brazilian international since.